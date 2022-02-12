Manchester United’s top four bid suffered another blow as Southampton hit back to earn a 1-1 draw, while Everton boosted their bid for Premier League survival with a vital 3-0 win against Leeds on Saturday.

Ralf Rangnick’s side took the lead through Jadon Sancho’s first Premier League goal at Old Trafford.

But, for the third consecutive game, United failed to build on their lead and were punished when Che Adams slotted in off the inside of the post two minutes into the second half.

