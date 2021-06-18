Five of the finest chefs on the Maltese islands, in association with Malta’s most-awarded winery, Emmanuel Delicata Winemaker, are teaming up for an intimate al fresco wine and dine experience.

On the evening of June 30, the day after L-Imnarja, five adjacent restaurants on it-Telgħa tas-Saqqajja (Saqqajja Hill) in Rabat will be serving one collaborative four-course menu on their respective outside terraces underneath Casino Notabile with breathtaking starlit panoramic views of Malta’s countryside.

Premium Delicata wines will be served at the Saqqajja event.

Your hosts for the night are the talented quintet of patron chefs Sandro Vella of Step 15, Robert Cassar of Root 81, Karl Zahra of Fork and Cork, Rudolf Grima of Tat-Taraġ and Alfredo Frontino of Adelina Ristorante, and the undersigned as I have curated the evening’s wine list.

Diners may expect art on the plate but they’re likely to muse also about the inedible works of art that will be put up on display. A small selection of barrel paintings by local artists from Delicata’s Bettija’rt collection will infuse the dining areas, together with other unique decorations and life music.

This open-air dinner begins at 7pm and guests are requested to be seated at their designated and socially-distanced table by 7.30pm. Then the five kitchen brigades take over in earnest, combining their creative culinary talents, some of which have been duly recognised by the 2021 Michelin Guide.

The menu is complemented with carefully chosen quality home-grown and hand-crafted award-winning wine labels such as Frizzantes, Medina, Grand Vin de Hauteville, Gran Cavalier produced by Malta’s most awarded winemaker, Emmanuel Delicata.

The wines, as well as mineral water, are included in the menu price of €75 per person. Seats are limited and restricted to six persons per table, all in line with industry health guidelines. Reservations are highly recommended.

For more information, or to make a reservation, call concept creator Adrian Grech on 9942 4987. The full menu and wine list can be found at www.delicata.com/saqqajja.

Georges Meekers is Delicata’s head of marketing and an award-winning wine writer.