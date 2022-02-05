The University of Malta has secured planning permission to build a two-storey car park beneath a planned new sports facility, in a development that has drawn strident criticism from the president of Malta’s chamber of architects and civil engineers.

The car park plans (PA 09771/19), which were approved this week by the Planning Authority, will reroute the existing entry for cars onto the Msida campus away from the Mater Dei Hospital-side entrance and main gate to a residential road in Gżira, Triq Edgar Bernard.

An estimated 1,000 parking spaces will be added, with parking spaces on the campus ring road and car park directly abutting Wied Għollieqa eliminated.

The car park project forms part of the University’s plan to develop a new sports complex. An application for that project was granted in 2019, but the permit was granted on the condition that works could not start on the new sports complex until an application to build an underground car park beneath the facility had been approved.

KTP president spearheads objections

But the approved car park plans are in direct breach of planning policies and disincentivise students from seeking sustainable transport options, says KTP president Andre Pizzuto.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Pizzuto cited articles in the 2016 Development Planning Act and North Harbour local plan to make his point. These, he said, prohibit the creation of new parking on university grounds.

The new 1,000-space car park would add 450 spots over-and-above existing parking provisions, he said.

“There is a parking problem at university because there is no infrastructure for staff and students to get there using alternative methods safely,” he said.

“If some of the funds that are going to be used to dig up this car park were diverted for better infrastructure, I'm sure there would be more people willing to commute in a sustainable way.”

Pizzuto is now leading a crowdfunding campaign in hope of overturning plans to build the car park.

The current entrance to the University Sports Complex in Gzira which is close to several residences as well as a school. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Noting that surveys indicate that most University students live within walking distance from campus, Pizzuto questioned why institutions seemed to be sending mixed messages about public transport.

“Last year the government made public transport free for students and it will be free for everyone by the end of the year, so you have to question why one arm of the government is undermining the other,” he continued.

“The student population is at the age where they start buying their first cars, why not encourage them to refrain from going down that route?”

KTP president and architect Andre Pizzuto.

“By shifting these entrances to the new car park in a residential street, this means that residents will be stuck with the traffic, noise and pollution of 1,000 cars every day. The benefits they think this project will bring are not substantiated by reality.

Pizzuto plans to appeal the PA decision and has turned to crowdfunding to move forward with an appeal, which costs €3,175.64 to file. He added that any surplus donations and refunds from the appeal will be donated to cycling NGO Rota.

“If this application is overturned, it will not undermine the sports complex project, which in itself is good and welcome,” he added.

“But we shouldn’t be further promoting this culture of car dependence, which the University should be teaching its students to overcome.”