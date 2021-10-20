On Saturday, the Majjistral Park will host the 2021 XTERRA Malta triathlon, trail run and kids events.

The event will see the participation of a host of top international triathletes as well as age groupers from all over Europe, as well as Brazil and the US amongst other countries.

The swim will start at 9.30am and consists of a 1.5km course in the bay, followed by a 30km Mountain Bike Race across Majjistral and finish with a 10km trail run around Ġnejna Plateau, finishing on the beach of Golden Sands.

A total prize purse of €7,500 is up for grabs and each age group winners will win an entry to the World XTERRA Championships in Hawaii.

