Baladin’s Nazionale Gluten Free beer has recently been awarded The World Gluten Free Beer Award in the special and spiced beers category.

The World Gluten Free Beer Award is a unique world contest that judges gluten-free beers only. Organised by the Non Solo Glutine association, it is now in its sixth edition with 54 international gluten-free beers participating in this year’s edition, proving the increasing interest of producers in gluten-free beer.

“This result makes us really proud and rewards our efforts to create a flavourful craft beer. We did it by aiming high and starting from one of Baladin’s most loved beers: Nazionale, a made in Italy symbol and the first Italian beer exclusively produced with raw materials from the Italian territory,” commented a company spokesperson.

Nazionale Gluten Free has straw yellow colour and its scent is balanced between the fruity, herbaceous and malty ingredients. Carnaroli rice is added to the original recipe, already with low gluten percentage, enabling to lower the gluten content to respect the EU Community regulations.

When sipped, it shows the richness of its aroma and the great personality of rice which gives it dry notes and high drinkability. Nazionale Gluten Free is a very versatile beer and can be paired with vegetables, cheese, fish and gluten-free pizza.

Since 1996, Baladin has been synonymous with Italian hand-crafted beer. Thanks to pioneering brewery founder and master brewer Teo Musso’s creative flair and commitment, hand-crafted beers are now served in the most refined restaurants and are included in the selections of the best pubs and shops in Italy.

In these 20 years, Baladin has constantly = studied new ingredients and production methods to offer the best possible products. Today, Baladin beers are produced with the best technologies to ensure an artisanal and consistent product.

Baladin Nazionale Gluten Free can be found at Farsonsdirect as well as other select outlets.