Bank of Valletta Skyparks, Fgura and Ħamrun branches were awarded with the ‘Top Branches’ honour for the first quarter of financial year 2019 for excellent performance and service given to the bank’s customers.

The bank hosted employees from these branches to a celebratory event held at Meridiana Wine Estate, Ta’ Qali. The event included an informative session on the winemaking process and an orientation tour of the venue. Branch employees were able to experience and appreciate the hard work involved in producing a good quality DOK wine.

Horace Laudi, chief officer retail banking at BOV, congratulated employees at these top branches, thanking them for their sterling work and commitment shown towards giving customers a superior customer experience.

“We are proud of the outstanding performance displayed by these branches. The choice was certainly not an easy one,” said Laudi.

“Our staff, throughout the bank’s extensive branch network, continously strive to offer a highly personalised and professional service in line with customer expectations and we believe wholeheartedly in recognising and celebrating their achievements.”