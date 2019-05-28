Updated 6.05pm

Former UK Foreign Minister and leading Brexiteer Boris Johnson has been overwhelmingly elected to lead the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next Prime Minister.

His election was announced at a meeting of top Conservatives in Central London on Tuesday afternoon.

He will take over from Theresa May on Wednesday. She announced her resignation in June when her deal for Britain’s exit from the European Union failed in three attempts to be approved by the House of Commons.

Johnson had resigned from the foreign office in protest over the deal.

Many congratulations to @BorisJohnson on being elected leader of @Conservatives - we now need to work together to deliver a Brexit that works for the whole UK and to keep Jeremy Corbyn out of government. You will have my full support from the back benches. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) July 23, 2019

Ten MPs took part in the leadership race. They were whittled down to two – Johnson and current Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt – with the final vote taken by party members.

Mr Johnson received almost twice as many votes as Mr Hunt in the final vote.

The hand-over of power takes place on Wednesday, when Mrs May and then Mr Johnson call on the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

In a speech, Mr Johnson thanked Mrs May for her passion and determination and said his purpose was to "deliver Brexit, unite the country and defeat [Opposition Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn".

Mr Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union on the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal.

He told party delegates that just as the Conservative party had for 200 years known best how to encourage British instincts to work in harmony for the good of the country, it was now determined to bridge the deep desire for friendship with the UK's European partners with the desire for democratic self-government.

A small majority

Mr Johnson takes over with a precariously tiny majority in the House of Commons.

We look forward to working constructively w/ PM @BorisJohnson when he takes office, to facilitate the ratification of the Withdrawal Agreement and achieve an orderly #Brexit. We are ready also to rework the agreed Declaration on a new partnership in line with #EUCO guidelines. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) July 23, 2019

It was cut to just two on Monday following the suspension of Charlie Elphicke from the Conservative ranks after he was charged with three counts of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.

Johnson's imminent appointment triggered some ministers to announce their resignations, including finance minister Philip Hammond.

Alan Duncan quit as Britain's Europe and Americas minister on Monday -- and tried to bring down Johnson's leadership before he even takes office.

"I have very grave concerns that he flies by the seat of his pants and it's all a bit haphazard and ramshackle," Duncan told the BBC.

"I just think he's going to go smack into a crisis of government."

He tried to force a test of Johnson's support in parliament via an emergency debate on Tuesday, which was rejected by Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Politics in Britain has become increasingly polarised around the Brexit issue, with both the Conservatives and the infighting-riven Labour main opposition haemorrhaging support.

RELATED STORIES When Boris sent Malta bendy buses

The Liberal Democrats, the biggest unambiguously anti-Brexit opposition party, on Monday announced Jo Swinson as their new chief after their own leadership contest.

"I will do whatever it takes to stop Brexit," the 39-year-old Scot said.

The Britain Elects opinion poll aggregator puts Labour on 25 percent, the Conservatives on 23, the Brexit Party on 21 and the Lib Dems on 18, highlighting the four-way split.

Gulf tensions

Besides his domestic battles, Johnson will have to try to secure a resolution to the stand-off with Iran.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Tehran seized the British-flagged Stena Impero on Friday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, against a backdrop of brinkmanship between the United States and Iran.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Hunt branded Tehran's actions as "state piracy".

He announced that Britain was planning a European-led protection force for shipping in the Gulf.

May will answer questions in parliament as prime minister for the final time at 1pm on Wednesday.

She will then make one last speech outside the premier's Downing Street office before heading to Buckingham Palace to tender her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II

PN sends congratulations

Malta's Nationalist Party said in the evening it congratulated Mr Johnson on his election.