The “contradictory” behaviour of some politicians, especially after the re-introduction of mandatory mask-wearing outdoors, could prompt people to flout the regulations even if the COVID-19 situation worsens, College of Pathologists president James DeGaetano has warned.

Times of Malta reached out to him after videos of an event organised by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri were shared on social media.

In it, a group of people can be seen standing around tables waving red flags and singing, most of them maskless.

The minister, wearing a mask, shakes attendees’ hands.

The COVID rules state that, during events, face masks can only be removed while eating or drinking.

Schembri’s event is one of many activities organised by politicians for their supporters during the festive season. Both Labour and Nationalist politicians hold them. Photos published on Facebook show that some do respect the rules but others do not.

DeGaetano said that although the COVID situation in the country was under control at the moment, it could all change with the Omicron variant. If the numbers in hospitals were to rise, it would be even more crucial for people to observe the rules, he said.

Contradictions

He gave his comments to Times of Malta a few days after the college came out against blanket mask rules that “don’t make sense”, in reference to the re-introduced measure on mask-wearing outdoors.

DeGaetano pointed to the contradiction of big events with few restrictions still being organised, with politicians among those behind some of the larger ones.

“People will stop obeying the rules if they keep seeing this happen,” he warned.

“We are not yet at a point where we are calling for a total ban on events but if there comes a time again when we really need people to obey, they might not do so if they keep seeing all this.”

'Stop calling decisions 'evidence-based''

DeGaetano also called on the authorities to stop referring to their decisions as “evidence-based” without providing any more information, saying that people need to see proper behaviour in action.

“It is offensive to the public. People are not stupid. It’s just not on,” he said.

From last week, any person over the age of three is legally obliged to wear a mask while outside. Failure to comply could incur a €100 fine.

The government’s decision to bring back the measure sparked a public backlash, with many asking why face masks are required in uncrowded outdoor spaces.

Cyprus is the only other European Union member state with a similar rule but, even then, it allows people to go mask-free outdoors if they are alone or in pairs.

Mask-wearing was initially eased in July after the majority of the population got vaccinated against COVID-19 but reintroduced last week as COVID cases rise again.