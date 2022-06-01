IDEA Academy is organising a free webinar on ensuring organisations are prepared for the volatility of the future, as demonstrated recently through the challenges brought about by the Ukrainian war and the coronavirus pandemic.

No business or individual can predict specific risks. However, organisations can and should prepare for a volatile and uncertain future that includes climate change, geopolitical risks, threats to global supply chain, technological disruption and other issues related to cybercrime, data protection and privacy.

In this free webinar, top risk management expert Perit Rebecca Dalli Gonzi will delve into risk management and business continuity models.

Dr Dalli Gonzi will highlight how timeliness is of essence when addressing risk. People tend to sometimes function reactively as opposed to proactively, in trying to minimise the impact of bad judgements, respond to bad financial decisions, mitigate the consequences of climate change issues, and mitigate the effects of irresponsibility.

The webinar aims to impart valuable tips on how to ensure businesses are better equipped, and know how to plan in a way that best suits an organisation.

The webinar, called ‘Risky Business: Preparing for Change through Risk Management and Business Continuity,’ will be delivered on Wednesday, June 8, at 6pm. Click here to register.