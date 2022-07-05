Sports are a popular activity in Malta. In 2022 alone, people in Malta already have an interesting lineup of events, including the Malta Open Water Swimming Competition and the Mdina Grand Prix. These are but some of the fun ways that people in the region will unwind after long weeks of hard work. And as they await these events, they will also have the chance to get in on the international scene where a range of other sporting competitions will be underway. Let’s look at what dates you can tick in advance to ensure you do not miss what will inevitably be the talk of the town.

1. The FIFA World Cup

It’s no secret that people in Malta love football, with a preference for association football, the most popular sport in the region. And when they are not flocking to Ta’ Qali Stadium to support their favorite teams or watch the Maltese Premier League, they also enjoy watching other teams go at it. You can expect their eyes to be on the World Cup this year.

Malta was part of the Group H qualifying teams comprising Cyprus, Russia, Croatia, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Croatia eventually bagged the win and qualified for the finals, while Malta came in at fifth position with five points. While their national team may not have made it, you can expect fans to follow every minute of the coveted world cup. Many fans have already placed bets on major sites like bet365, hoping to cash in on the events of the competition, which will run from November 21 to December 18. Some fans will even travel to Qatar to have a front seat at the action-packed stadiums.

People in Malta will not be alone with their eyes fixed on the screen. After all, this event attracts tens of billions of fans who will also be backing their favorite teams.

2. Hockey

Hockey is another popular sport in Malta, a country that boasts four teams in its national league. Most games take place at the national hockey stadium at Paola, Kordin. And while these games attract a lot of attention, this year's focus will be on the Women's FIH Hockey World Cup. This competition falls under the International Hockey Federation and has been running since 1924. It takes place every four years and has men’s and women's versions. This year, the women’s tournament will run from July 1-17, with 16 teams from five confederations playing in two host cities.

As with all the other hockey matches, fans expect to witness a lot of camaraderie coupled with an excellent display of team skills. Plus, with the high level of participation in each game, the fans will be in for a treat.

3. Rugby

There are so many reasons why people enjoy rugby games. Players love it for how refreshing it is. And the fans? Well, they cannot get enough of:

The incredible spirit: Anyone who has been to a rugby game can attest to the electric vibe surrounding rugby matches. You get to dance, cheer your team on, and make friends in the stadium. A communal feel comes from supporting a team, and the entire experience is quite wholesome.

The bonding: While rugby may look violent on the outside, it is a great way to bond with loved ones. That’s why teammates often build strong relationships that carry them through life. And fans take these lessons and use rugby to interact with each other on a more personal level.

Malta is one region where fans gather to watch players engage in rugby union, with over 2,500 registered players. Rugby league is also common in the country, a sport that has grown so much that it currently ranks 18th worldwide. From September 9-11 this year, the Rugby World Cup Sevens will take place in Cape Town, South Africa. It will feature 24 men’s and 16 women's teams and will surely attract a lot of attention. While Malta will not participate in the games, watching the qualifying teams go at it will be fun.

4. Swimming

Come summer, most people living in Malta head to the beach for a refreshing swim. And in the winters, they surf quite a lot. Swimming is almost like second nature to most of the residents. Thus, it makes sense that while they are not actively participating in watersports, they would watch other people do so. And what better way to enjoy this than by watching a swimming competition?Luckily, they will enjoy one from December 13-18 this year. The FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) will be taking place in Melbourne, Australia. They were to take place in Kazan, Russia, but this has since changed due to current political events. Fans will get to watch the swimmers compete in the following categories:

Freestyle

Backstroke

Breaststroke

Butterfly

Individual medley

Freestyle relays, and

Medley relays.

Some of the events will be mixed, adding to the allure of the competition. It will be worth it.

5. Basketball

If you like shooting hoops or generally love watching basketball, you will have the chance to gaze at other people doing it. Where? – The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup will take place from September 22 to October 1 in Sydney, Australia. This event will be interesting with 12 teams competing in two venues! And while Malta will not be participating in any of the games, it has made headway in its basketball trajectory – having hired a female head coach for its men’s division one basketball team!

2022 is proving to be a great year for sports fans across the globe. And people in Malta will surely be able to keep abreast with all the goings-on.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.