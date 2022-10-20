Video gaming is now a billion-dollar industry that has eclipsed the likes of the music and movie industry. While there are now many multi-billion dollar companies like Microsoft and Sony who rule the video gaming industry, it’s equally true that many individuals have made a decent income from playing video games. So here’s a quick look at how you can make money through video gaming.

1. Esports betting

Esports is now a global phenomenon and millions of people regularly bet on the action. While it might look a little different from betting on regular sports like football, there are now many legitimate bookmakers who feature odds on top esports like League of Legends, Dota 2 and Counter Strike Global Offensive. This means that you can bet on a top esports tournament like LoL Worlds or The International, and if you get lucky you could make money with video games online in a way that was unthinkable just a couple of decades ago.

2. Play-to-earn games (crypto-gaming)

Play-to-earn games have sprung up hand-in-hand with the rise of cryptocurrencies. This is where gamers are rewarded for their gameplay with either cryptocurrencies or NFTs that they can then trade in for real-world value. Play-to-earn titles like Axie Infinity and Decentraland might look a little different from your average arcade game, but there is no denying that they are becoming increasingly popular among gamers.

3. Streaming and partnering with Twitch Partner

Famous gamers like Pewdiepie have earned millions simply by streaming their gameplay on video channels like Twitch and YouTube. Many of these will be live streams where people can watch and comment on the live action, but lots of gamers have found success just by posting funny commentary videos or creating video walkthroughs. The amount earned will be defined either by YouTube’s AdSense program or the Twitch Partner technology, but on average expert streamers can expect to make thousands of dollars every month.

4. Skill games and tournaments

Video gaming obviously requires a fair amount of skill and this is something that is very visible when you look at any pro gaming tournaments. Contests like ESL One and Intel Extreme Masters feature gamers who train just as hard as any pro sports star and they expect to be paid accordingly. As such, we have seen the rise of several elite esports stars like Faker and S1mple who have made millions as a result of their gaming skill. Their revenues come from everything from prize winnings, team contracts and sponsorships and it shows that successful video gaming can pay.

5. Coaching and training other gamers

So what happens after you hang up your gaming controller after being an esports star? Well, a growing number of players are now finding their way into coaching other gamers. Plus we have seen many esports stars investing in the success of pro gaming organisations as can be seen in the likes of Faze Rug becoming a co-owner in Faze Clan. Such a move hints at the durability of esports and shows that pro gaming is much more than just a passing fad. So while much of the world has yet to take video gaming seriously, this isn’t to say that lots of people aren’t making some serious money from this activity.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.