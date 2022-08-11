An association of Malta's top-flight football clubs has rebranded itself as the Malta Premier League, as part of a plan led by its new chairman Joseph Muscat.

Formerly known as the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association, the association said that it would be changing its name to be in line with other similar associations in other countries.

The association approved its new statute during a meeting held on Wednesday night.

“The Malta Premier League has officially written to the Malta Football Association so that it will be formally recognised as the sole representative of the Premier League clubs instead of the Premier League Standing Committee,” a statement it issued said.

“The clubs have unanimously endorsed a plan put forward by the chairman, Joseph Muscat, on the priorities and the work to be carried out in the coming months.”

Muscat, a former prime minister who resigned in disgrace in January 2020, was appointed to lead the association earlier this year following a divisive vote.

Just seven of the association's 14 members voted for Muscat, who was the sole candidate for the post.

