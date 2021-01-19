Frank Lampard believes Chelsea’s priority is to get back into the Premier League top four after a barren run rather than targeting the title.

However, the former England midfielder is hopeful the Blues fortunes can change for the better as quickly as they have deteriorated over the past month.

Chelsea eased back up to seventh thanks to just their second win in seven league games at 10-man Fulham on Saturday.

However, they briefly topped the table in early December on the back of a 17-game unbeaten run.

In a season when every side has had their struggles adapting to empty stadiums and a congested fixture list, just five points separate the top six.

And victory at third-placed Leicester on Tuesday could haul Lampard’s men back to within five points of the top.

