Manchester City are closing in on a third Premier League title in four years, but behind the runaway leaders there are tense battles to qualify for next season’s Champions League and to avoid relegation.

Manchester United, Leicester and Chelsea are in pole position to finish in the top four, but West Ham, Everton, Tottenham and Aston Villa all have games in hand to bolster their challenge, while troubled champions Liverpool are not yet out of the running.

At the bottom Burnley, Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham are separated by four points in the fight to avoid joining the seemingly doomed Sheffield United and West Brom in the Championship next season.

