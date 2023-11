An important weekend of Assikura Women’s League action is coming up with the top four teams in the championship set to face each other in Matchday 9.

Swieqi United, joint-leaders with Hibernians, will have a rematch against champions Birkirkara while the Paolites face Mġarr United.

The Owls scored a late winner to halt Birkirkara’s impressive 92-game unbeaten run in the league, just last week.

More details on SportsDesk.