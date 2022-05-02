The Malta Cycling Federation is organising its two championships over a three-race format.

On Sunday, the National Time Trial Championship got under way and Team Greens confirmed the good form their top cyclists are going through when they won the first race at the Salina Coast Road that was held over a 20km route over four laps.

In a slightly cloudy weather, Etienne Bonello finished first in the elite category, while Marie Claire Aquilina won the women’s class.

Defending champion Etienne Bonello topped the race in a time of 29:57 minutes. Bonello’s team-mate Clive Ebejer was 0.10 seconds behind him, while Mark Bonnici (Agones SFC) completed the podium in 30:02.

The women’s race was dominated by Team Greens cyclists.

