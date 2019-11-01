Ioannis Ioannou, Associate Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at London Business School, has been announced as the keynote speaker at the next APS Talk. The event co-organised with PwC Malta is taking place at the Westin Dragonara Resort later this month, as part of the Malta Sustainability Forum.

Ioannou will discuss the emergence of the sustainable organisation, a new type of the modern business organisation that genuinely and effectively integrates environmental and social issues into its business model, strategy, organisational structure and conduct.

Known as a global influencer on sustainability leadership and corporate responsibility, Ioannou will focus his talk on the challenges and opportunities that a transition to sustainability leadership generates for companies and investors. Based on rigorous academic evidence regarding the significant long-term outperformance of this type of organisation compared to the traditional corporate form, both in terms of operating as well as stock market performance, Ioannou will discuss the fundamental innovations that are needed in order for an organisation to become a sustainable one.

“I will also discuss the links between corporate sustainability and capital markets, as they pertain to investment analyst recommendations and, more broadly, as they relate to the realisation of value in public equity markets through a commitment to sustainability,” Ioannou said.

He added how he was thrilled to find out about the upcoming first-of-its-kind Malta Sustainability Forum, and to be invited to be part of it.

“Raising awareness about sustainability is critical, especially given the current rate and magnitude of change towards a sustainable future is insufficient.

It is important to carry this message across all corners of the world and to all stakeholders, including companies, governments, NGOs and citizens. I believe this forum will be a vital influencer in this message for Malta, and a unique opportunity for people to come together to share in a common goal.”

This special edition of APS Talks will take place on November 14 at 6.30pm, as part of the wider Malta Sustainability Forum – a day-long event that will raise awareness about sustainability and empower citizens to make conscious decisions that lead to a more sustainable lifestyle.

Tickets to the APS Talk are €20, including a networking reception.

For more details, to view the full agenda and register for the forum or talk, visit www.maltasustainabilityforum.com.