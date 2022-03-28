Matilda the Musical is set to debut in Malta at the Mediterranean Conference Centre next month, with some of the island’s finest performers leading the cast.

“The cream of Malta’s performance talent has come together to form a cast worthy of the show’s local debut, which will be remembered for years to come,” Anthony Bezzina, Masquerade’s artistic director, said.

“We are honoured to welcome Rachel Fabri as Miss Honey, Thomas Camilleri as Miss Trunchbull, Alan Paris as Mr Wormwood, Katherine Brown as Mrs Phelps and Sean Borg as the Doctor and Escapologist – all performers with a long history at the very top of Malta’s musical theatre scene. Our three Matildas – Leah Grech, Michela Caruana and Michela Deguara – are also no strangers to musicals, already with performance CVs most adult artists would envy. This is truly a cast to be proud of!”

Joining the leads is a strong supporting cast including Damian Buhagiar, Sarah Micallef Muscat, Ben Tonna and Francesco Nicodeme, who will be directed by Bezzina and musical director Kris Spiteri. Choreographer Ewan Jones and assistant choreographer Valerie Burke, vocal coach Analise Cassar, set designer Romualdo Moretti and costume designer Ernest Camilleri complete the creative team.

Adapted from Roald Dahl’s children’s novel with book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda the Musical tells the story of a little girl with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind who dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

The much-loved show has enchanted audiences worldwide since its UK premiere in 2010, winning 99 awards – including 24 for best musical – across tours of Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK and Ireland, among others.

For a limited time only, starting March 28, those who buy four tickets for the performances on April 16, 17 and 18 will get two free tickets. Matilda the Musical will also be staged on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30. Booking is open at www.showshappening. com. More information is available online at www.masquerademalta.com.