The 61st edition of the SportMalta Awards – Għażliet Sportivi Nazzjonali will be held this evening in a unique format.

As announced last week, this year’s edition will be a special one since the organising committee, formed by the Malta Sportswriters Association and SportMalta were forced to hold this year’s ceremony online.

This year’s final will be honouring the achievements of those athletes and officials that took the limelight in the last 12 months.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta.