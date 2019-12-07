It’s been a year of satisfaction for the Abarth 124 rally that honoured the 70th anniversary of the brand with many victories.

Firstly, it won the FIA R-GT cup for the second consecutive year, with Italian Enrico Brazzoli, then it topped the podium again for the second year running, in the Two-Wheel Drive and GT Trophies of the Spanish Asphalt Rally Championship with Alberto Monarri. And it made Italian Andrea Nucita Champion of the Abarth Rally Cup in the ERC European Championship.

"2019 has been a year experienced just like Carlo Abarth would have wanted: full of victories, which have become even more important because they date to the year of the 70th anniversary,” Luca Napolitano, head of EMEA Fiat and Abarth brands, said.

“In its third racing season the Abarth 124 rally has confirmed her status as queen of the Gran Turismo category, having won almost one-hundred victories to this day in both the international and national races, in line with Carlo Abarth's philosophy. From the very beginning, he had always wanted to give his clients outstanding, reliable racing cars that would guarantee excellent performances, and win races.”

In the FIA R-GT championship the Abarth 124 rally again won the title gained last year, with the Italian team comprised of Enrico Brazzoli and Manuel Fenoli. The FIA R-GT Cup 2019 includes eight races. The Italian team made its mark in the first three: the difficult and prestigious Rally in Montecarlo, the challenging Tour de Corse and the Sanremo Rally, laying the foundations for the final victory.

In Spain too, the Abarth 124 rally confirmed itself as the two-wheel drive trophy champion of the Spanish Asphalt Rally Championship with Spanish Alberto Monarri and Alberto Chamorro of the SMC Junior Motorsport Team in the front seats. A championship won three races ahead of schedule, with the great pleasure of a victory in the Islas Canarias Rally, valid for the European ERC Championship.

The season of the Abarth Rally Cup was also enhanced by the duel between the Italian team led by Andrea Nucita and the Polish one of Dariusz Polonski. A challenge that lasted until the very end, with Italian Andrea Nucita in fact only triumphing in the last stage of the last race of the season.

Overall Abarth 124 rally has racked up nearly one hundred wins in three seasons in the championships of 16 different European countries.