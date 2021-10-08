Malta national teams’ coach Devis Mangia has warned his players that they need to be at their best if they are to gain a positive result when they face Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium tonight (kick-off: 20.45).

Malta and Slovenia face each other for the second time in less than a month after the Slovenians just managed to eke out a

1-0 win over the Maltese in Ljubljana, courtesy of a highly-disputed penalty.

That bright performance from the Maltese players have raised optimism among the Maltese fans that the team could pick up some points against the Slovenians who are seeing their hopes of reaching next year’s World Cup in Qatar fading fast. They are currently trailing front-runners Croatia and Russia by six points.

But Mangia tried to play down any talk that Slovenia will be easy opponents.

