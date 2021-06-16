The Clueless Comedy Collective has teamed up with XFM and the Oyster Lounge in Marsaxlokk to present the comedy night ‘Stand Up in the South’ on Friday.

The event will feature local comedy giants Chris Dingli, Steve Hili and Malcolm Galea, while XFM’s Mykill Cini will be the master of ceremonies.

Actor and performer Dingli is best known in Malta for his stage time with the Comedy Knights, while Steve Hili, well known for his comedy career, is back from London with a vengeance. Malcolm Galea also needs no introduction as he is a renowned actor, playwright and director.

The evening promises to offer some raucous fun, the kind the above-mentioned three performers are well known for.

The show is for a 17+ audience only. Tickets are strictly by reservation on 7777 2775 or from the following link: https://www.chitzo.com/Events/ViewEvent/whatson-marsaxlokk-performance—-theatre-xfm-100.2-presents-stand-up-in-the-south.38867. Doors will open at 7pm. Filming and photography during the show are strictly prohibited. COVID restrictions apply.