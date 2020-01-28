Not everyone can afford to travel overseas almost every weekend to cheer La Liga, Champions League or English Premier League – but streaming sites are available to follow favourite teams.

Advancement in technology has made it possible for football fans to stream and watch live games using their desktops, laptops, tablets, and even mobile phones. Many sites have been developed for only streaming games live from any league all over the world. So, what are some of the best football streaming sites to watch live games?

1. Sky Sports

Skysports.com is one of the popular sports sites where any soccer match that is being played live can be streamed. Their designs make them the best as they have organised everything according to countries and competition for easy navigation through the site. The site specialises in covering football, rugby, boxing, cricket, tennis, and golf live matches.

2. beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS has been in the industry for more than five years. The website has continually upheld its standards to improve user experiences. It supports hot links for all sports events from any part of the world. A simple search from the search bar on the website provides all the information in a single go. The site has a beautiful design and is consistently online, which means no downtimes when streaming football mobile live stream.

3. Sport BT

Sport BT is one of the popular football, basketball, rugby, hockey, baseball, and soccer streaming sites. The website is, of course, legal and provides the latest news for football, rugby, MotoGP and many more. However, ads are invasive, and that is the price one pays for free football matches. Just like the other websites, it has a simple design for easy navigation.

4. NBC Sports

NBC Sports is one of the best legal streaming sites in the world. No football site beats NBC sports since it has minimal ads which are strategically placed. A schedule that shows upcoming events is visible on its homepage where links are updated every second to make sure they are functional. A subscription is needed to use the service.

5. Watch ESPN

ESPN is completely free. The service is mostly associated with ESPN Sports channel TV and only covers US sports. The app, available for Android and iOS, can be downloaded to stream US football matches from a mobile phone.

6. SonyLIV

SonyLIV is one of the best sites where all the sports are available in one place. While using the service, one will not experience any buffering troubles. Few ads are available where only relevant ones are displayed. Download sonyLIV dedicated apps for Android and iOS to enjoy the service for free.

