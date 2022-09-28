One of the world's most sophisticated private jets, a Gulfstream G650, is to be registered in Malta, Transport Malta said on Wednesday.

Flexjet, which conducts its Europe operations from offices in Ta' Xbiex and London, will be registering a Gulfstream G650, a large private jet which can transport up to 15 passengers a maximum of 7,000 miles without refuelling. It can fly at just under the speed of sound.

The aircraft joins several Embraer Praetor 600 in the Flexjet fleet already registered in Malta.

Another Gulfstream will be commissioned in the coming months.