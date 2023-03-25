The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses elected a new council with top ranking positions remaining unchanged.

On Saturday, the MUMN announced the members elected during the first council meeting of this four year term, with Paul Pace and Colin Galea retaining their roles.

The following is a full list of the council members:

Paul Pace - President

Colin Galea - General Secretary

Alex Manche’ - Vice-President

George Saliba - Financial Secretary

William Grech - Deputy General Secretary/ Chairperson Industrial Executive

Claire Zerafa - Chairperson Institute for Health Care Professionals(IHCP)

Sander Lautier - Chairperson Entertainment & Social Executive/ Assistant Financial Secretary

Joseph Aquilina - Vice-Chairperson Industrial Executive

Geoffrey Axiak - Vice-Chairperson IHCP

Alexandra Abela Fiorentino - Vice-Chairperson Entertainment & Social Executive