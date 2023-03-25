The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses elected a new council with top ranking positions remaining unchanged.
On Saturday, the MUMN announced the members elected during the first council meeting of this four year term, with Paul Pace and Colin Galea retaining their roles.
The following is a full list of the council members:
Paul Pace - President
Colin Galea - General Secretary
Alex Manche’ - Vice-President
George Saliba - Financial Secretary
William Grech - Deputy General Secretary/ Chairperson Industrial Executive
Claire Zerafa - Chairperson Institute for Health Care Professionals(IHCP)
Sander Lautier - Chairperson Entertainment & Social Executive/ Assistant Financial Secretary
Joseph Aquilina - Vice-Chairperson Industrial Executive
Geoffrey Axiak - Vice-Chairperson IHCP
Alexandra Abela Fiorentino - Vice-Chairperson Entertainment & Social Executive
