Prof. Georgios Yannakakis, associate professor and director at the Institute of Digital Games of the University of Malta, has been listed as one of the world's top scientists in computer science and electronics in the Guide2Research annual ranking.

The list is dominated by scientists from the United States.

With an h-index of 52, Prof. Yannakakis is featured as the only Maltese researcher on the list, which is dominated by researchers in the United States.

Prof. Saviour Zammit, the University's pro-rector of Research and Knowledge Transfer and chair of the Institute of Digital Games said this achievement by Yannakakis, with an h-index of 52, could only happen with talent, research excellence and a good dose of hard-work concentrate.

The h-index is used to indicate productivity and impact of a scientist, by counting the number of publications cited at least the same number of times.

The list only includes researchers with an h-index greater than 40.

An h-index of 40 means that the scientist has published at least 40 papers that have each been cited at least 40 times.

Recent achievements for the Institute of Digital Games include ranking just below Google in terms of its research output and ranking in the top postgraduate programmes worldwide.