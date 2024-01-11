Both top seeds at the ATP-WTA Adelaide International suffered quarter-final shocks on Thursday, with Elena Rybakina and Tommy Paul exiting in straight sets.

World number three Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and last year’s Australian Open finalist, was stunned 6-3, 6-3 by Ekaterina Alexandrova, who led 4-0 in both sets.

American Paul crashed 6-1, 6-4 to Briton Jack Draper.

Russian-born Kazakh Rybakina, who won the Brisbane International last weekend, fell two breaks behind in the opening set and did not win a game until 24 minutes into the match.

She rallied in vain, losing the first set and trailing 5-0 in the second, putting up a late fight before slumping out to her 21st-ranked Russian opponent.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

