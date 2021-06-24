Award-winning and world-acclaimed soprano Diana Damrau will be in Malta this weekend to shoot an audiovisual production with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Damrau, who recently sang with Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja for the Met Stars Live in Concert series, is looking forward to performing with Malta’s foremost musical institution.

Performing on the world’s leading opera and concert stages for two decades, her vast repertoire spans lyric soprano and coloratura roles performed at the most prominent opera houses.

These include La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera House and the Royal Opera House. She is celebrated for her delicacy, precision and grasping character portrayal.

The German soprano will be joined by her husband, bass Nicola Testé — defined as “one of the best singing basses on the international scene” — for what promises to be a memorable online production celebrating the grandeur of opera and majesty of voice.

The star-studded audiovisual production, being filmed over the weekend, features Maltese mezzo-soprano Marvic Monreal and young baritone Charles Buttigieg.

José Cura, admired by opera aficionados as a tenor, conductor and stage director, will lead the orchestra in this energetic online programme.

Diana Damrau rehearsing with the MPO.

The Argentinian conductor is an astonishingly complete musician, “one of the most truthful artists of nowadays”.

This production will feature as part of the MPO’s Online Programme, a project that saw the orchestra’s digital transformation during the pandemic reach over 5.2m people in the first part of 2021, in more than 45 countries.

The event also seeks to showcase Malta as a catalyst for the creative arts and a hub for culture excellence.

The initiative is produced in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority, with the support of BOV and Phoenicia Hotel. Release dates for online and TV distribution will be announced shortly.

