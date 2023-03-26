Leading real estate agency QuickLets and Zanzi Homes has rewarded its specialists from the top offices of 2022 with a skiing trip to Bansko, Bulgaria, in recognition of their exceptional performance during the year.

The top offices were QuickLets Mosta branch and Zanzi Homes Z360, Iklin.

The top performers were selected based on their outstanding achievements and sales contributions to the company's success. They were given the opportunity to enjoy a three-day skiing trip, which included a lot of fun and thrill on the skiing slopes of Bansko.

"This trip is a token of our appreciation for the hard work and dedication of our top performers. We wanted to show them how much we value their contributions to our company's growth and success," Steve Mercieca, CEO and co-founder of QuickLets and Zanzi Homes, said.

Being selected for this trip was an honour and a great motivator

The skiing trip provided a unique opportunity for the top specialists to bond with the other specialists and celebrate their achievements in a fun way. It also helped to promote a sense of team spirit and collaboration among the company's specialists.

"Being selected for this trip was an honour and a great motivator. It was an amazing experience to bond with the others while enjoying the beauty of Bansko. I feel even more motivated to continue working hard and contributing to the success of Zanzi Homes," said Audrey Camilleri (sales specialist from Zanzi 360, Iklin branch), one of the top specialists.

QuickLets and Zanzi Homes is committed to providing its specialists with opportunities to grow, develop and enjoy their work. The company believes that rewarding outstanding performance is key to maintaining a motivated and engaged workforce.

The QLZH Group believes that the company needs to build and always improve the company culture. Steve Mercieca believes that it is a worthwhile investment, as organising trips and rewarding top specialists helps to foster a sense of community and shared experiences among everyone. This also helps build a positive company culture and increase their engagement and productivity.

