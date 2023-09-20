Luck enters the stage in various acts. You can be lucky in love, lucky when opening the fridge and finding the very last slice of banoffee pie, and you can thank your good fortune when you board a busy flight and the seat next to you is empty.

Yet when choosing the right online casino where to spend your time and money, luck doesn’t count. Because choosing the best online casinos in Europe is all a matter of careful research and following these tips.

First things first

The first things to consider when choosing an online casino is whether it allows players from your country of residence. Country-specific legislation often means that some casinos cannot operate in your country.

Then you need to check a casino’s reputation – and the latter all boils down to the licence that particular casino has. Many casinos appear slick and attractive at first sight – but scroll down to the bottom of the landing page and check out the casino’s licences. One of the most reputable licences worldwide is that issued by the Malta Gaming Authority. A casino that is licensed means that it abides by rules and regulations, offers efficient customer support, adheres to responsible gaming and cares for its customers.

Game variety

Of course, when choosing an online casino, you want to play your favourite games. So check whether the games you intent to play are available – and whether an online casino offers a wide variety of games. If you want to play a particular roulette or slot machine, check whether it is available first. And check whether there are variations of your favourite type – such as multiple pay-line slot machines or progressive jackpots. Of course, a casino’s licence also plays an important role here – because the biggest and best game providers will only work with licensed casinos.

Customer care

It’s all good when the sailing is fair – but when things go wrong, you want your online casino to have efficient and effective support to make things right.

Check that a casino offers customer care in a language that you understand. It is also important that a casino offers 24/7 support, especially via chat – a chat feature is great because it’s always better to get support in minutes, rather than sending an e-mail and having to wait for a reply. It’s a good idea to reach out to customer support before actually playing a game or making a deposit – that way, you can tell whether support is quick to respond.

Best bonuses

Online casinos offer a variety of bonuses in order to attract new players and keep their loyal customers engaged. Before choosing where to play, check out the bonuses available. Moreover, always read the terms and conditions – when bonuses appear to be too good to be true, they probably are. So choose bonuses that are offered by reputable and safe brands – even if it means choosing a lower bonus. And when you don’t understand the bonus terms, reach out to customer support.

Deposits and withdrawals

When choosing an online casino, it is essential that it offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods. There are hundreds of deposit and withdrawal methods – choose one that fits your budget and lifestyle as well as withdrawal limits and processing times.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.