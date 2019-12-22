Haley Cassar, Emily Debrincat and Jasmine Farrugia from St Joseph School, Blata l-Bajda, are the winners of the Malta Junior Science Olympiad (MJSO) 2019. The teams from San Anton School and St Martin’s College placed second and third respectively.

During the MJSO awards ceremony held at St Ignatius College Middle School, Ħandaq, Ella Micallef Darmenia, Valentina Stagno Navarra and Daniel Vella were also declared the top debaters of the thematic STEM debate. The olympiad is an annual initiative for students gifted students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) organised by the Education Ministry’s Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes (DLAP).

All winners were presented smartwatches sponsored by the European Commission Representation in Malta, while the top winning team received the MJSO 2019 trophy sponsored by the HSBC Malta Foundation.