The second round of the 2022/2023 Assikura Women’s League promises to be a very important one for the fate of this season’s title race.
Leaders Swieqi United – 14 points in six games – take on reigning champions Birkirkara, who have picked up 11 points in five outings.
The Stripes, however, would have potentially been joint-leaders with the Owls if last Tuesday’s game against San Ġwann had not been abandoned due to the bad weather that hit the Maltese islands.
