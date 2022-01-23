Matchday 15 of the Maltese Premier League sees Floriana FC clash with Birkirkara FC for a spot in the higher position of the table – with the game scheduled for today, January 23 at 6pm.

Floriana FC comes to this match with plenty of motivation, having beaten eternal rivals Valletta by two goals to nil. This win has helped them consolidate second place, six points behind leaders Hibernians and two points in front of Ħamrun Spartans, even though the latter have a game in hand.

Birkirkara also comes to this clash following a victory – having beaten Balzan with a flurry of injury-time goals. Birkirkara is in fourth place – with three points less than Floriana but with a game in hand. Birkirkara has the head-to-head record on their side – having won three games, drawn two and lost just one of their last Premier League games against Floriana FC.

Two players to keep an eye on are Floriana FC’s Kristian Keqi, who is the Green’s top scorer with four goals – while Luke Montebello has netted the ball seven times for Birkirkara FC.

Meridianbet has Floriana FC victory at 2.36 and a Birkirkara FC win at 2.77 – a draw between the two sides is at 3.11.

