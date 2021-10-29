There were no major surprises in the Preliminary Round of the BOV GFA Cup as the top teams in the senior division of Gozitan football progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Kerċem Ajax obtained a 1-0 win over Xewkija Tigers in the only match between two sides from the top-flight.

Luis Henrique Santana Motta scored the decisive goal on 51 minutes.

Xewkija had a good reaction and were unlucky when an effort by Emiliano Lattes hit the crossbar. The Tigers finished the match with ten men in stoppage time when Rodney Buttigieg was sent off for a second bookable offence.

GFA Division One leaders Nadur Youngsters had to come from behind to register a 5-1 win over second division side St Lawrence Spurs.

