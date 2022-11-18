There were no major surprises in last weekend’s GFA Cup as the Qala Saints, Nadur Youngsters, Kerċem Ajax, and Nadur Youngsters all progressed to the semi-finals.

In the only match between top-flight sides, Qala Saints prevailed over Oratory Youths by the odd goal in five.

Oratory were off to a strong start and managed to surge ahead on 28 minutes through James Tabone following a corner action.

Qala, however, hit back strongly and turned the result in their favour with quick-fire goals from Jordi Parnis (30) and Nathan Chukwudi Njoku (33).

The Maroons put one foot into the next round when they added a third goal three minutes from the break following a low shot by Martin Buttigieg.

