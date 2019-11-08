The top teams in Gozitan football survived a few scares before seeing off less-quoted opponents and reach the quarter-finals of the GFA Cup last weekend.

Nadur Youngsters, the current leaders in the GFA Division One, were taken into extra-time by struggling Għarb Rangers before cantering through 4-1.

The Youngsters dominated possession but it was Għarb who took the lead against the run of play on 67 minutes courtesy of a fine shot from Olimpio Gabriel Fernandes.

Nadur hit back strongly and took just four minutes to restore equilibrium through Johan Alberto Castano.

The Rangers’ hopes were dealt a blow in stoppage time when they were reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Anthony Sultana for a foul on Castano who was through on goal.

With a man more on the pitch, Nadur further imposed their superiority and managed to score three times in extra-time through substitute Brandon Said, Castano and an own goal by Fernandes.

Xewkija Tigers found little difficulty to storm into the last eight of the competition when they crushed Division Two side Munxar Falcons 8-3.

The Tigers’ victory, however, matured in the final 20 minutes of the match when they scored four times without reply. as Munxar were only trailing by one goal with 25 minutes to go.

In fact, Munxar surprised Xewkija when taking the lead on 42 minutes through Cleiton Jose Hinrichs. But Xewkija levelled matters three minutes later with a goal from Joe Carlose Nogueira Junior.

Xewkija turned the result in their favour in the first minutes of the second half through Claudio Antunes,

Munxar were level on 51 minutes through Ayseller Carvalho.

The Tigers here scored two goals in the space of six minutes through Antunes (56) and Claudio Frances (62) to take command of the match.

A minute later, Munxar gave themselves a lifeline when bridging the gap to 4-3 through Luke Meilak.

However, Xewkija reasserted their dominance in the final part of the match, scoring four times through Antunes (66), a Michael Camilleri penalty on 74 minutes, Jackson Lima (80) and another penalty scored by Josmar Vella (84).

In another match between sides from different categories, Kerċem Ajax struggled more than expected to eliminate Żebbuġ Rovers 4-2.

Tiago Barbosa put the Rovers ahead from a penalty after 26 minutes. But goals from Anthony Zammit (38) and Andrea Brincat (45) ensured Kerċem went into the break 2-1 up.

Parity was restored on 54 minutes by Barbosa but it was the Ajax who progressed after scoring two more goals through Debrincat (70) and Darko Krstic (90).

Xagħra United also turned defeat to victory when they overcame Oratory Youths 3-1.

Eric Gauci gave the Youths a first-half lead when scoring after 42 minutes.

But in the second half, Xagħra turned the game on its head courtesy of a Lago Ander Gonzalo hat-trick on 47, 68 and 86 minutes.

Encouraging start

Għajnsielem maintained their encouraging start to the season when they crushed second division side Qala Saints 4-0.

The Blacks assured themselves of the win when netting two goals in each half through Nemanja Stojanovic (5), Jhon Arboldea Valencia (38), Kurt Grima (51) and Alberto Xuereb (75).

In the only tie between teams from the second division, Sannat Lions earned a deserved qualification when they beat St Lawrence Spurs by the odd goal in three.

Sannat took a two goal lead through an own goal by St Lawrence striker James Grima (61) and Antoine Camilleri (77).

The Spurs pulled a goal back through Charlon Farrugia (80) but that was too little too late as Sannat held on for the win.