A fully illustrated live Zoom lecture by famous British photographer Charlie Waite will be delivered on Thursday, May 27.

He will make use of more than 60 images while exploring the relationship between the making of an image and the way in which it is perceived by the viewer.

The landscape photographer Charlie Waite

The photographer will discuss the eye and the brain as being an extraordinary double act that is made up of visual references and intellectual interpretation.

Waite is regarded as the doyen of English landscape photographers and one of the world’s leading protagonists of the landscape photography genre.

He has lectured for 25 years throughout the UK, Europe and the US.

Waite has held numerous one-man exhibitions in London, exhibited twice in Tokyo, and was awarded the prestigious honorary Fellowship of the British Institute of Professional Photographers, as well as a Direct Fellowship by the Royal Photographic Society.

In 2007, he launched LPOTY - UK Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Among his many publications, the most recent include Landscape; the Story of 50 Photographs (2005), and Arc & Line (2011).

Waite was invited by the Royal Academy to exhibit in 2015's summer exhibition.

The lecture will be approximately one hour long and there will be time for questions and answers at the end.

This will be followed by a free raffle of a signed copy of one of Waite’s books.

This is the last lecture of ASinMalta’s 2020-21 season. The 2021-22 season will commence in October 2021.

For more information and registration, please contact Nicole Stilon at membership.secretary.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.