One of the UK’s top retro bands, That’ll Be The Day, will perform for the first time in Malta in two Christmas Rock ’n’ Roll concerts at the Hilton Conference Centre on December 12 and 13.

“We’re excited to take our Christmas show to Malta”, said Trevor Payne, the show’s director. “We’re sure that all the family will enjoy this timeless Rock ’n’ Roll Christmas Show, which combines all of your favourite pop Christmas classics and traditional Christmas songs with hilarious comedy sketches and world-class impersonations.

The set list includes hits by Elvis, The Beatles, Cliff Richard, Connie Francis, Neil Diamond, Showaddywaddy, Paul McCartney, Boney M, Bing Crosby and others. “We’re continuously on tour, but we’re quite excited to come to Malta, perhaps due to my constant talk about my beautiful Malta memories”, commented Trevor.

All ticket holders will also receive a total of €200 in discount vouchers from various companies such as D’Amato Music Shop, Paulsons Home and Hi-Fi Centre, Midsea Books, Paul & Waters the Perfumery, Solo Optical, Casa Completa and Labranda Riviera Hotel & Spa.

Tickets can be booked on www.showshappening.com. Those booking six tickets will only pay for five. More information can be obtained by calling 2180 1403.