There were no winners in the top-of-the-table clash between Qala Saints and Nadur Youngsters as they cancelled each other in a goalless draw to continue sharing top spot in the GFA Division One.

The result has enabled Kerċem Ajax to close the gap with the joint-leaders to just three points for a three-way title battle.

The final stalemate between Qala Saints and Nadur Youngsters was a fair outcome to a match that produced few scoring chances.

Nadur had the better opportunities during the first half but a low drive by Marcelo Barbosa was cleared off the line by Emanuel Buttigieg.

Minutes later, Igor Nedeljkovic fired the ball over from routine distance.

Qala came more into the picture after the break with Ayesller Carvalho coming close from a free-kick but his shot finished just over.

