Frustrated world number one Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the ATP Toronto Masters 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday as American Tommy Paul ended the Spaniard’s 14-match winning streak.

Top-seeded Alcaraz was unable to escape the poor form that has plagued him all week as he prepares for a US Open title defense starting in just over two weeks.

The 20-year-old muttered to himself and chastised his play during a match lasting more than two and a quarter hours.

“I realize I didn’t play well in all of these matches,” Alcaraz said. “All I can do now is practice to be better.

“I have some weeks before the US Open. But now I have to be focused (from Monday) on Cincinnati. It’s a Masters 1000. It’s a big tournament as well.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.