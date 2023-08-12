Frustrated world number one Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the ATP Toronto Masters 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Friday as American Tommy Paul ended the Spaniard’s 14-match winning streak.

Top-seeded Alcaraz was unable to escape the poor form that has plagued him all week as he prepares for a US Open title defense starting in just over two weeks.

The 20-year-old muttered to himself and chastised his play during a match lasting more than two and a quarter hours.

“I realize I didn’t play well in all of these matches,” Alcaraz said. “All I can do now is practice to be better.

“I have some weeks before the US Open. But now I have to be focused (from Monday) on Cincinnati. It’s a Masters 1000. It’s a big tournament as well.

