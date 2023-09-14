Anastasia Potapova surprised top-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA San Diego Open on Wednesday as second-seeded Caroline Garcia made it safely through.

Potapova, ranked 27th in the world, said patience was the key to her 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) victory over world number seven Jabeur, who reached her third Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year.

“Ons is very tough to play,” said Potapova, who had edged Alycia Parks in three sets in the first round as Jabeur enjoyed a first-round bye.

“She is truly one of the best in the world and with her style it’s very uncomfortable. She likes to mix it up a lot, and actually I’m really proud of myself today that I was able to stay calm, focused and just do what I’ve got to do.”

