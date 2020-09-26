A small group lit torches around the perimeter of Mater Dei Hopsital's A&E department on Saturday evening to honour the elderly victims of COVID-19.

Speaking on behalf of a group of around 20 friends and acquaintances, Martina Caruana said that there was no direct connection with the victims except for solidarity with their families.

The short torch-lit vigil was planned after an uptick of cases led to a sharp surge in deaths among the elderly. Malta has witnessed 16 deaths in the last 13 days, bringing the total up to 31 since the start of the pandemic.

Whilst the group set up the torches, Caruana explained how she felt like "we have let the elderly down" by not doing enough to curb the epidemic.

"I personally do care about the plight of the elderly, especially if you consider the fact that if COVID made the young die instead you just know our grandparents would have done everything they can to help out," she added.

The vigil was held in the context of increasing fears related to the fate of the elderly as care homes experienced severe issues related to the spread of COVID-19 within their environment.

Organisers called for everyone in society to behave responsibly and to act in a manner that respected the lives and wellbeing of each other, particularly the vulnerable.

"The elderly have an important role in society. Apart from having been contributors when working and raising families, the wisdom they accumulate, and the reflections and experiences they share even in the last hours are invaluable," they said.

"It is too sad to see them go with little or no possibility to relate to their loved ones in the final moments of their lives. It is painful for family and friends not to be able to support them as they normally would.

"Let us not diminish the suffering of the families of our elderly, and the elderly themselves, by dismissing the fact that these deaths are premature.

"This is an emergency. Let us contain death and restore dignity through responsible action."