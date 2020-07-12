Civil society group Occupy Justice on Sunday lit torches in a pledge to carry Daphne Caruana Galizia’s torch until the whole truth surrounding her murder is exposed and justice is served.

Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb on October 16, 2017, 1,000 days ago.

In a statement, Occupy Justice said the journalist was assassinated by those who had too much to hide.

Those who killed her wanted to silence all those who endeavoured to expose uncomfortable truths, but Caruana Galizia’s voice lived on: in the work of brave investigative journalists who took up her stories; in the efforts of civil society activists who sustained their fight for truth and justice: and in the example set by her family, in spite of innumerable obstacles set by institutionalised corruption and those whose interest was to bury the truth.

“Daphne Caruana Galizia was a beacon of light in the darkness, and we pledge to carry her torch until the whole truth is exposed, until the day when we can finally say that justice has been served.

“We expect better, we deserve better, we demand better,” it said.