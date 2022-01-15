Torino moved to within one point of Serie A’s European places on Saturday after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Sampdoria.

Headers in each half from Wilfried Singo and Denis Praet moved Ivan Juric’s side up to 31 points, just behind Fiorentina, who sit in the Conference League spot, Roma and Lazio.

Torino, who are ninth, also have a game in hand on Roma and Lazio after their match at Atalanta earlier this month was postponed following a spike of Covid cases at the Turin-based club.

Francesco Caputo scored for Sampdoria, who stay 15th and four points above the relegation zone after their third straight defeat.

