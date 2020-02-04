Torino parted ways with experienced coach Walter Mazzarri on Tuesday after three successive defeats, the last two of which saw them concede a combined 11 goals.

The 58-year-old Mazzarri will be replaced by Moreno Longo, a former coach of the club's youth side, and leaves with Torino 12th in Serie A.

Torino suffered their heaviest ever home defeat last month when they were beaten 7-0 by Atalanta. The final straw for Mazzarri came with Sunday's 4-0 loss at strugglers Lecce.

Mazzarri, who has had spells as coach of Sampdoria, Napoli, Inter Milan and Premier League side Watford, took charge of Torino in January 2018.

Longo, 43, began his playing career at Torino, his hometown club, and returned in a coaching capacity in 2009.

He took charge of Pro Vercelli in Serie B in 2016 and then guided Frosinone to promotion to the top tier in the 2017-18 season.