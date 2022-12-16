Ten-man Balzan scored a goal in stoppage time to grab the three points as they defeated Żebbuġ Rangers by the odd goal in five.

Oliver Spiteri’s side twice went ahead with Żebbuġ every time restoring parity. But in the end, it was Balzan who notched the winner to return to winning ways after last weekend’s loss to Birkirkara.

Żebbuġ gave a good account of themselves throughout the 90 minutes and could consider themselves unlucky having to leave the pitch empty-handed.

Coach Brian Spiteri opted for two changes from the team which lost to Gżira as Gaetano Gesualdi and Stanimir Miloskovic were handed a start.

On the other hand, for Balzan, Rudy Briffa deputised for Jonathan Debono while Momcilo Raso replaced the suspended Milos Zlatkovic.

