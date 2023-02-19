Balzan’s purple patch continued on Sunday as Angel Torres struck twice in the second half as Oliver Spiteri’s side stylishly outplayed Sirens at the Tony Bezzina Stadium to stay on course for a European football berth next season.

Sitting fourth in the Premier League standings alongside Mosta and Hibernians, Balzan are on the back of a seven-match unbeaten run, Balzan yesterday beat Sirens 3-1 with a second-half rally.

The Columbian striker broke the deadlock one minute after the interval as the Reds continued to dominate the match to finish worthy winners.

Oliver Spiteri had included Jonathan Debono, Alex Satariano, Nikola Zerjal, Nicola Braunovic, and Matheus de Sousa Nogureira in his starting line-up. Those four players had missed Balzan’s FA Trophy match against Birkirkara in midweek.

