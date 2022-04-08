A second-half equaliser by Ferran Torres rescued Barcelona on Thursday as the Spanish giants were held to a 1-1 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Frankfurt, who had Brazilian defender Tuta sent off for a second booking late on, took the lead when Ansgar Knauff hit the top corner with a curling long-range shot just after half-time.

Barcelona had a let off when referee Srdjan Jovanovic reversed his decision to award a penalty when captain Sergio Busquets brought down Rafael Borre.

However, Barcelona fought back when Torres tapped in after combining with Frenkie de Jong in the 66th minute.

“To go behind but end up drawing might end up a very valuable result for the second leg,” said Torres.

