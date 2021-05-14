Ferran Torres scored his first Manchester City hat-trick as the newly-crowned English champions twice came from behind to beat Newcastle 4-3 on Friday.

With a third Premier League title in four years sealed with three games to spare, Pep Guardiola again took the chance to hand a number of his fringe players an opportunity to shine two weeks ahead of the Champions League final.

Goalkeeper Scott Carson was handed his City debut at 35 and a first Premier League appearance for almost 10 years.

