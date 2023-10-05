Ferran Torres’s strike earned Barcelona a tense 1-0 win at Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday in coach Xavi Hernandez’s 100th game in charge.

Barcelona have been eliminated in the opening stage in the past two editions but this hard-fought triumph on the road puts them in a strong position as Group H leaders to avoid a third consecutive strike-out.

Xavi said the trip to the north of Portugal would be the hardest group game and his team had to dig deep, surviving a penalty which was cancelled after a VAR review and an offside goal in the gripping final stages.

